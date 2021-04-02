How Boxed Is Leveraging Pandemic Growth
If you're wondering what's been going on with Boxed, the New York-based online grocery retailer that has been dubbed a "Costco for Millennials," the answer to that question may be obvious.
And that answer, according to the company, is "tremendous growth" over the last 12 months delivering groceries, as pandemic-driven demand for online shopping has exploded.
"What COVID has shown to every single retailer on the face of the earth is that e-commerce is here to stay and the trends are not going to reverse," Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed, said in an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer. "And so for the folks that have treated e-commerce as a luxury, they have to get serious now."
But what may not be so obvious is that Huang and his team at Boxed are investing some of that momentum into growing their business beyond selling groceries. For example, Boxed now sells digital advertising and has an online marketplace for third-party sellers.
More recently, though, the company scored a major win to help a retailer "get serious," as Huang put it, about e-commerce.
"The deal evolved over time where initially it was more just about exchanging ideas," Huang said. "As they learned more about the software, there was a moment where we felt like wow, you know, this software that we built that powers everything, everything about our business — whether it's the front end, the inventory management, the warehouse management system, the ad platform, even the physical robotics that could be very valuable to retailers around the world — could modernize their technology."
"We're looking to partner up with additional retailers on the software side, both internationally, as well as domestically," Huang said. "We've already had several discussions on both fronts. So we're looking forward to making Aeon a very happy customer, and growing to other customers."
"So it's the website, mobile app, inventory management, robots, warehouse management, the CRM system, all of it," he said. "So in essence, anyone theoretically wanting to get started in e-commerce or revamping their e-commerce can make one phone call and have a white label version of what we built set up pretty quickly for them," he said.
However, Huang points out that one of the downsides of the pandemic, in addition to supply chain challenges, has been increased costs.
"The temperature monitors, the PPE, the extra employees to keep things clean and sanitized — we're incurring a lot of costs. And I don't think we're going to be able to unwind those costs anytime soon," he said.
Founded in 2013, Boxed was reported by Reuters in September to be exploring strategic options, including a sale or going public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company that could value it at around $1 billion. The company has raised over $240 million in funding from investors including American Express and GGV Capital, and was last valued at $600 million in 2018, according to PitchBook.
Boxed currently operates three U.S. warehouses, which deliver bulk-sized groceries to customers for an annual fee of $49, and Huang says another one is poised to come online in 2021.
"Now that our robotics are rolled out in our newest facility in Dallas, it's tuned to be quite efficient already," Huang said. "So we're now a lot more comfortable opening up new facilities and automating them completely with that technology."
Like many food retailers, Boxed has benefited from a boom in online sales. Huang says those online grocery sales are here to stay.
"We're lapping into a full year of us in this environment. And after you do something for a full year, it starts to become a habit. And so that's the reason why I'm very bullish about e-commerce in general," he said.