Bowery Salad Kits

Bowery, the largest vertical-farming company in the United States, has expanded into the ready-to-eat category with a line of salad kits featuring forkable greens, bold flavor and crunchy toppings. Accelerating the expansion of the company’s SKU offerings beyond leafy greens, herbs and two types of strawberries, the kits feature vertically grown greens with zero pesticides and no need to wash. They provide a healthy, convenient option for a quick on-the-go meal, traveling fewer food miles and retaining more nutritional value because of reduced time from harvest to shelf. The line comes in three varieties: Zesty Caesar, with roasted chickpeas and crunchy parmesan crisps; Avocado Ranch, with pepitas and tortilla strips; and Balsamic Vinaigrette, with pita chips, dried cranberries and roasted cashews. All kits, ranging from 310 to 360 calories, feature a base of Crispy Leaf, Bowery’s crunchy modern spin on iceberg lettuce. The suggested retail price range for a -ounce kit of any variety is $5.49-$5.99. Ready-to-eat salad kits are the fastest-growing category in packaged salad, with $2.0 billion in annual sales.