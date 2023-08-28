Bowery Launches Limited-Edition Baby Bok Choy

Vertical-farming company Bowery is expanding its Farmer’s Selection line with a limited-release Bowery Bok Choy. While Bok Choy is traditionally grown in whole heads, Bowery is launching a baby Bok Choy with tender leaves and crunchy, juicy stalks. This zero-pesticide, no-need-to-wash baby Bok Choy is now available via FreshDirect in the New York City metro area.

Bowery designs and builds smart indoor environments. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer and more sustainable. According to the company, Bowery’s farms are more than 100 times more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources.

Bok Choy is the latest addition to the company’s Farmer’s Selection line, which showcases the innovative work of Bowery’s agricultural scientists. Farmer’s Selection greens include the popular Mustard Frills, currently available year-round at Whole Foods Market and via FreshDirect, as well as prior limited-release greens like Baby Rabe, Green Sorrel and Dandelion Greens. Bowery Bok Choy, ideal both for salads or wilting during cooking, offers consumers the opportunity to discover a brand-new version of Bok Choy.

“The potential for growing indoors to push boundaries of flavor, texture and creativity is spotlighted with the launch of Bowery Bok Choy,” said Susan MacIsaac, head of agricultural science at New York-based Bowery. “Controlled indoor environments, operating outside of weather and climate constraints, are not only essential for building a future of reliable, fresh, nutrient-rich food, but can also grow delicious, repertoire-expanding produce that connects with home cooks along the way.”

For the first time, Bowery is launching its latest Farmer’s Selection green with a shop-by-recipe component via FreshDirect. A Bok Choy and Shrimp Stir Fry 15-minute recipe created by Chef Aarthi Sampath offers a fast and healthy dinner that showcases Bowery’s Bok Choy. Bowery Bok Choy will launch in a 3-ounce clamshell with a peel-and-reseal lid in the New York City metro area, including southern Connecticut, the Hamptons and the Jersey Shore.

“We value how Bowery continues to push the boundaries of what produce could and should be,” said Mary Mitchell, category manager, produce at Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect, which is part of Ahold Delhaize USA. “With Farmer’s Selection, Bowery is bringing a sense of discovery, often associated with the farmers’ market, to the FreshDirect shopper and providing inspiration for home cooks with greens like baby Bok Choy at the same time.”

In addition to Bok Choy, Bowery’s broadening product portfolio includes its recently introduced Spinach, a pesticide-free alternative to one of the “dirty dozen” of pesticide-intensive traditionally grown crops, and the expansion of its salad kits with a new Sesame Ginger flavor. A 2023 rebrand features a fresh creative expression across website design, product packaging and advertising, including unexpected venues like streaming video platforms.

Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in more than 2,000 locations, including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons and Walmart. The company has increased its retail footprint by more than 19 times between 2020 and 2023.