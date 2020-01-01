On the Border Squeezable Salsa and Queso

Tortilla chip, salsa and queso developer and marketer Truco Enterprises, a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Group, has launched On The Border Squeezable Salsas and Queso, which enable Mexican food enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite dips at home or on the go. The dips are available in Original Medium Salsa, Queso and Guacamole Salsa varieties, all in BPA-free, microwaveable bottle featuring an easy-to-use and -control lid that meets consumer demands for less mess and waste, and more convenience, with no utensils needed to get the contents out of the bottles. The line includes such wholesome ingredients as real avocados, tomatoes, onions, cheese and peppers, and any of the varieties can be eaten either hot or cold. An 11.5-ounce bottle of Queso and Guacamole Salsa retailers for a suggested $3.99, while an 11.5-ounce bottle of Original Medium Salsa has a suggested retail price of $2.99.