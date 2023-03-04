Booker’s Soul Food Starters

Husband-and-wife culinary team Claude and Crystal Booker have transformed their beloved family recipes into pantry-ready starter kits that enable consumers to create authentic soul food meals in less time. Soul Food Starters are pre-portioned spice mixtures that simplify the following classics: mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, and peach cobbler filling. Customers can keep their favorite mixtures on hand and just shop for the necessary fresh items – collards, peaches, yams and cheese – when they’re ready to get cooking. The Bookers have made it their mission to preserve Black culinary history and family time through their mealtime shortcuts. Additionally, through the Booker’s Soul Food Education Fund, every time a starter packet is purchased, it helps support education and programs for Black youth. A 1.25-ounce pack of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.