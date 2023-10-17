Bono USA Specialty Italian Pasta Sauces

Bono USA, Sicily’s largest extra-virgin olive oil producer, has launched its first line of authentic Italian Pasta Saucesin seven varieties: Marinara, Tomato & Basil, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, spicy Arrabbiata, creamy Alla Vodka, and Truffle. The sauces are made using 100% Italian ingredients including tomatoes from the Parma Food Valley – an area famous for its uniquely sweet and delicate tomatoes – as well as extra-virgin olive oil and aromatic herbs. They’re slow cooked in small batches with these fresh ingredients, resulting in a higher-quality product, and then exported to the United States for distribution from the company’s new 21,700-square-foot facility in Landing, N.J. A 24-ounce jar of most varieties has a suggested retail price of $7.99, except for the Truffle and Alla Vodka flavors, which retail for a suggested $9.99 per 24-ounce jar.