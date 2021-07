Based on an old family barbecue sauce recipe, Bonnie & Jr.’s House of BBQ Sauce comes in two flavors, Sweet & Mild and Hot & Delicious, either of which complement meat and other dishes, according to company founders Bonnie and Junior Carter, who created the first batches of the sauce in their own home kitchen. An 18-ounce bottle of either variety of the made-in-Tennessee sauce retails for a suggested price range of $4.99-$6.99.