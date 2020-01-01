Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots

Already known for its better-for-you beverages and dressings, Bolthouse Farms has now entered a different plant-powered category: The brand’s Wunderoots line offers the carrot-based “swaps” of Carrot Dogs, Carrot Fettuccine kits and Riced Carrot kits that give consumers easy ways to eat more of the ubiquitous orange vegetable. Providing an alternative to both traditional meat-based and newer plant-based hot dogs, Carrot Dogs are made with simple ingredients, including herbs and spices, and whole carrots – not chopped or formed. They come in three grill-ready varieties: Classic American-Style, Chorizo-Style and Sweet Italian-Style. The Carrot Fettuccine kits pair fresh carrot fettuccine ribbons Marinara, Spicy Thai Basil and Red Coconut Curry sauces for a main course as prepared or with the addition of tofu or fish. The Riced Carrot kits come with a Sesame Stir Fry, Green Chile or Yellow Coconut Curry sauce to complement the natural taste of carrots, for a convenient side dish or a base to build a meal with the addition of a protein. All of the products offer quick and easy preparation instructions for the stovetop or microwave. The items will be available in the produce department this coming spring at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 15-ounce kit (12 ounces of carrot, 3 ounces of sauce) or 8-pack of Carrot Dogs.