Bodyarmor Edge was designed to deliver active hydration and sports nutrition, along with a boost of natural caffeine. Developed by BA Sports Nutrition with the same coconut water-based formula as Bodyarmor Sports Drink, Bodyarmor Edge provides more than 1,000 milligrams of hydrating electrolytes plus 100 milligrams of natural caffeine, along with antioxidants and natural flavors and sweeteners, with no colors from artificial sources. The launch comes at a pivotal time for the brand -- partly owned by The Coca-Cola Co. -- as it continues to grow and redefine the $40 billion active hydration category. Available in Berry Blitz, Tropical Chaos, Power Punch and Orange Frenzy flavors, the premium product line retails for a suggested $2.59 per 20-ounce bottle of any flavor.