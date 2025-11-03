Bob’s Red Mill is growing its line of high-quality whole grain oat products with the introduction of Overnight Protein Oats, a convenient way to power up breakfast in two varieties: Blueberries & Cream and Vanilla Almond. The line made its debut at this year’s Natural Products Expo West, alongside the brand’s reformulated Instant Oatmeal Packets. Overnight Protein Oats offer 10 grams of protein but just 8 grams sugar or less – with no added protein powder or fillers. The product harnesses the power of Bob’s popular Protein Oats, which are made from a hull-less variety that’s naturally higher in protein and generates 48% fewer carbon emissions than regular oats. For a quick yet satisfying breakfast, all consumers need to do is combine a package of Overnight Protein Oats with any type of milk and refrigerate overnight. Each Certified Gluten-Free and Non-GMO Project Verified variety is an excellent source of fiber and features whole grains, real fruit pieces or nuts, and chia seeds. Available nationwide this spring. Overnight Protein Oats contain four approximately 2-ounce packets per box and have a suggested retail price of $6.59.