Bob’s Red Mill Just Add Water Homestyle Pancake & Waffle Mix

Already offering a wide range of baking mixes targeting every taste and dietary preference, including high protein, whole grain, gluten-free and paleo, Bob’s Red Mill has now opted for the ultimate in convenience with a Homestyle Pancake & Waffle Mix that can be prepared in just a single step: the addition of water. “We recognize convenience is a growing priority for our customers, who also value wholesome ingredients,” noted Bob’s Red Mill CEO Dennis Vaughn. “Just as we’ve done with our on-the-go oatmeal cups, we’re making one of our favorite products easier to prepare than ever before, while taking care to use nothing but simple ingredients.” Made with Non-GMO Project Verified buttermilk, butter, eggs and Bob’s Red Mill’s famous flour, the product provides everything necessary for a complete mix. The suggested retail price is $4.89 per 24-ounce bag.