Bobo’s Nut Butter Protein Bars

Small-batch snack brand Bobo’s has now launched versatile Nut Butter Protein Bars. Containing just 10 simple ingredients with no sugar alcohols, dairy, gluten or GMOs, the low-calorie, low-sugar bars marry taste and function in four varieties: Almond Butter, Banana Peanut Butter, Cherry Almond Butter + Hemp Seeds, and Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter. Each is sweetened with organic honey provides 10-11 grams of plant-based protein. Currently available exclusively in Whole Foods Market nationwide, the Bobo’s website and Amazon.com, the bars will receive additional national distribution beginning in April. A 2.2-ounce bar retails for a suggested $2.49.