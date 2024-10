In a twist on its well-known oat bars, Bobo’s has now launched a line of Fig Bars in two flavors: Original Fig and Blueberry Fig. Made with 100% whole grain oats, the vegan product line is not only lower in sugar and higher in whole grains than other fig bars, but also Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, kosher, and free from dairy and soy. Bobo’s Fig Bars will be available at retailers nationwide starting in November with convenient 5-packs retailing for a suggested $5.99.