Bobo’s Dipp’d Bars

Adding to its portfolio of oat bars, oat bites and baked goods, Bobo’s has now launched Dipp’d Bars. Each variety – Original, Peanut Butter and Double Chocolate – features Bobo’s soft baked bar coated in dark chocolate. Baked at the company’s new facility in Loveland, Colo., the gluten- and dairy-free, Certified Non-GMO, and vegan bars are made with simple, wholesome ingredients like real cocoa, along with 100% whole grain oats for sustained energy. A 5-pack of 1-ounce individually wrapped bars retails for a suggested $4.99.