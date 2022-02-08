Blue Yonder CEO Steps Down

Blue Yonder CEO Girish Rishi has revealed that he is leaving the tech company. Mark Morgan, the company’s EVP of worldwide commercial business, will take on the role of interim CEO during the search for Rishi’s replacement. Rishi will remain with the company through the end of February to ensure a smooth transition.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Blue Yonder is a digital supply chain and omnichannel commerce fulfillment provider. Its intelligent end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand.

Rishi leaves Blue Yonder following a record-breaking year for the company, featuring total revenue of $1.1 billion, a software-as-a-service backlog of more than $1 billion and a record number of cloud customers. He joined the company in 2017, leading it through the transition of its solution portfolio to the cloud, including key strategic acquisitions, and elevating customer satisfaction and associate engagement scores that garnered the company accolades as a “best place to work” from Glassdoor and others.

“As evidenced by our recent earnings release, business has never been healthier for Blue Yonder. Supply chain optimization is at the forefront of every boardroom conversation around the world, and Blue Yonder plays a critical role as the leading end-to-end solution provider,” said Rishi. “It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career to work alongside our amazing 5,500 associates these past five years, and I am confident they will continue to innovate and work tirelessly to fulfill the potential of Blue Yonder customers worldwide.”

