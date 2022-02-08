Advertisement
Blue Yonder CEO Steps Down

EVP Mark Morgan named interim CEO
Blue Yonder CEO Girish Rishi has revealed that he is leaving the tech company. Mark Morgan, the company’s EVP of worldwide commercial business, will take on the role of interim CEO during the search for Rishi’s replacement. Rishi will remain with the company through the end of February to ensure a smooth transition.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Blue Yonder is a digital supply chain and omnichannel commerce fulfillment provider. Its intelligent end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand.

Rishi leaves Blue Yonder following a record-breaking year for the company, featuring total revenue of $1.1 billion, a software-as-a-service backlog of more than $1 billion and a record number of cloud customers. He joined the company in 2017, leading it through the transition of its solution portfolio to the cloud, including key strategic acquisitions, and elevating customer satisfaction and associate engagement scores that garnered the company accolades as a “best place to work” from Glassdoor and others.

“As evidenced by our recent earnings release, business has never been healthier for Blue Yonder. Supply chain optimization is at the forefront of every boardroom conversation around the world, and Blue Yonder plays a critical role as the leading end-to-end solution provider,” said Rishi. “It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career to work alongside our amazing 5,500 associates these past five years, and I am confident they will continue to innovate and work tirelessly to fulfill the potential of Blue Yonder customers worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Morgan will become interim CEO of Blue Yonder at the end of February upon Rishi's departure. He has been with the company for more than 20 years, starting in a solutions advisory capacity and assuming progressive management roles. During that time, Morgan has held a variety of strategic leadership roles in the United States and abroad, with an emphasis on ensuring customer success, revenue growth and associate development.

“In my 23 years with the company, I have seen Blue Yonder enable companies to deliver the world’s essential goods, such as food, water and medicine, more quickly and efficiently. We are passionate about this work,” said Morgan. “We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, and I am excited to lead Blue Yonder through this transition and work alongside our world-class team to drive innovation and value delivery across our expansive customer base. I am grateful for Girish’s innovative leadership, vision and friendship over these last five years and look forward to building on our success in the days ahead.”

“We are grateful for the outstanding leadership Girish has provided to Blue Yonder throughout his tenure with the company and during the successful transition to Panasonic’s ownership. He leaves the company in a strong position for continued growth and with a best-in-class leadership team and solid foundation for continued success,” added Yasuyuki Higuchi, chair of the Blue Yonder board of directors and CEO of Tokyo-based Panasonic Connected Solutions Co. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Mark and the extended leadership team to deliver for our customers, and we are confident that together, Panasonic and Blue Yonder will be able to strengthen our efforts toward the realization of the autonomous supply chain.”

