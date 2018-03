Blue Diamond’s new Crafted Gourmet Almonds offer unique flavors in upscale packaging to help retailers elevate their grocery shelves. To make the almonds, almond skins are removed, then the almonds are roasted, seasoned and cured with herbs and spices to provide a rich, savory taste. Flavors available include Pink Himalayan Salt, Black Truffle, Rosemary and Sea Salt, and Garlic, Herb and Olive Oil. The almonds retail in 5-ounce stand-up pouches.