Blue Diamond Almonds Mash Ups

Leading almond marketer and processor Blue Diamond has now introduced the Mash Ups line, which combines two intense flavors into one multi-dimensional snack. Cinnamon and Maple Almonds offer a harmonious balance of sugar and spice in a better-for-you indulgent treat, while Dark Chocolate and Chili Pepper Almonds pair the sweetness of dark chocolate with a subtle kick of chili pepper, creating a sweet and spicy flavor blend. The suggested retail price for a 14-ounce resealable package of either flavor is $6.98. Additionally Blue Diamond has added Elote Mexican-Style Street Corn and Korean BBQ flavors to its existing portfolio of flavored almonds, with both varieties retailing for a suggested $4.19 per 6-ounce can of either variety.