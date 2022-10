Blue Diamond Almonds is releasing its first-ever limited-time-offer holiday flavors this year. Created to serve as stocking stuffers, seasonal treats or sweet additions to a festive charcuterie board, the items are Snickerdoodle Almonds, delivering the indulgent taste of a cinnamon sugar cookie, and Peppermint Cocoa Almonds, inspired by a beloved cold-weather beverage. Both varieties retail for a suggested $3.49 per 6-ounce can and will be available through December.