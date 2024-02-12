The latest snacking innovation from leading almond marketer and processor Blue Diamond Growers is Almonds and More, a product line that fuses Blue Diamond’s signature flavors with popular mixed nut blends – a first for the mixed nut category, as well as the brand’s inaugural foray into that area. The line comes in three varieties, each consisting of more than 50% almonds, complemented by a blend of cashews and pistachios: indulgent yet wholesome Honey Roasted Almonds and More, crunchy and flavorful Roasted Sea Salt Almonds and More, and bold, savory Smokehouse Almonds and More. A 14-ounce can of any variety retails for a suggested $11.99 at Kroger stores nationwide, with the product set to roll out to other major retailers early next year. Blue Diamond is a grower-owned cooperative representing about 3,000 of California’s almond growers.