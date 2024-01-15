Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Original Almond & Oat Blend

Almond producer and marketer Blue Diamond has added Almond Breeze Original Almond & Oat Blend to its portfolio of Almond Breeze products. Suitable for consumers with lactose allergies or sensitivities, as well as people seeking plant-based alternatives, the beverage combines the flavor of California almonds with the creaminess of oat for a versatile dairy-free milk with 50% more calcium than dairy milk per 1-cup serving, along with 50% fewer calories and 30% less sugar than other oat milks available on the market. A 52-ounce carton retails for a suggested $4.59.