Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Original Almond & Oat Blend

Latest addition to portfolio boasts more calcium than dairy milk
Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Original Almond Oat Blend Main Image

Almond producer and marketer Blue Diamond has added Almond Breeze Original Almond & Oat Blend to its portfolio of Almond Breeze products. Suitable for consumers with lactose allergies or sensitivities, as well as people seeking plant-based alternatives, the beverage combines the flavor of California almonds with the creaminess of oat for a versatile dairy-free milk with 50% more calcium than dairy milk per 1-cup serving, along with 50% fewer calories and 30% less sugar than other oat milks available on the market. A 52-ounce carton retails for a suggested $4.59.

 

Other Popular Products

Bertolli Table Olives

Bertolli Table Olives Range Teaser

V8 Bloody Mary Party Packs

V8 Bloody Mary Non-Alcoholic Drink Mix Teaser

Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Original Almond & Oat Blend

Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Original Almond Oat Blend Teaser

For More Details

$4.59

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds