Blockchain Technology: Case for the Trace

Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based food cooperative Topco Associates began testing a new blockchain solution from Purchase, N.Y.-based Mastercard last fall, following its decision a year earlier to join IBM Food Trust. Food City, one of Topco’s members, is initially using Mastercard’s blockchain-based Provenance Solution in tandem with Envisible’s Wholechain traceability system to provide better visibility into the ethical sourcing and environmental compliance of the seafood selection at its stores, including salmon, cod and shrimp to start.

Dan Glei, EVP of merchandising and marketing at Food City, which is owned and operated by Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T, noted in a press release that the solution will help the grocer “pinpoint issues in the food chain during any unfortunate events such as recalls.”

But the technology has an added bonus, as some of the same farm-to-fork information being captured for business needs can be shared on the consumer end. Deborah Barta, Mastercard’s SVP of innovation and startup engagement, says that her company collaborated with Envisible, a Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based company that enables supply chain visibility in food systems, to address consumer demand for more transparency. “More and more, consumers are demanding an understanding of the origins of the food they eat to make more informed purchasing decisions,” she explains.

According to Barta, the solution is now live in Food City’s supply chain for seafood, and is on track to roll out to grocery stores during the first quarter of 2020. Consumers will be able to scan the QR code of the product at the counter with a mobile phone’s camera, which will then prompt a browser link that allows them to explore the journey of the items they’re purchasing, all the way back to the fisherman.

From Crop to Cup

While seafood seems like an obvious choice for blockchain, due to concerns over country of origin and counterfeit products, nonperishable products are also showing promise in pilots. Farmer Connect SA, based in Vernier, Switzerland, recently launched a mobile app powered by IBM Blockchain specifically with the coffee market in mind.

“There are fascinating, human stories behind how coffee is being produced, and this information is getting lost,” explains D.J. Bodden, COO of Farmer Connect. “We’d like it to become normal that when you walk in a store and buy a bag of coffee or tea or chocolate, that you be able to have a connection with the producer and the reality behind the supply chain.”

Farmer Connect developed the app with an impressive number of coffee players, including Beyers Koffie, the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation, J.M. Smucker Co. and RGC Coffee, just to name a few.

Bodden notes that today’s tech-savvy consumers, often with smartphones in hand, are more curious than ever about where their coffee comes from. Providing such information to customers can help create differentiation between brands and even between different roasting batches, he notes.

Additionally, the Thank My Farmer app lets consumers make a donation to support sustainability projects in the regions where their coffee was produced. “It doesn’t have to be a lot of money,” notes Bodden. “In some of these countries, $1 is considered quite a bit. And then, once the consumer has helped a specific community, it’s now something they’re tied to, as opposed to being just a generic product on a shelf.”

The app is expected to launch to the general market this spring, he says. At that time, users in the United States and Canada will be able to scan QR codes on 1850 brand premium single-origin coffee.

Other Potential Uses

Produce has been tracked by blockchain from the very beginning, and Newton Square, Pa.-based SAP Industries continues to make progress with one of its initial partners, Chilean berry producer Naturipe Farms, using the SAP Cloud Platform Blockchain solution. Naturipe now regularly employs the solution from the time of harvest, when harvesters stick QR codes on the crates of berries being picked, all the way through the supply chain to retail stores.

“Once at the store, customers can scan these QR codes on their smartphones to see exactly where the berries were grown and learn about sustainability practices from the farm,” explains Lori Mitchell-Keller, co-president of SAP Industries. She notes another advantage for companies using the traceability tool: “Because of border patrol and other supply chain bottlenecks, reporting from blockchain frees up lengthy delays in shipment.”

As blockchain becomes more widely adopted in the industry, companies will likely continue to discover even more uses for the technology. FMI - The Food Industry Association noted in a recent blog that blockchain could also be used to track trade promotions, facilitate the payment of invoices and verify that goods were transported as specified.

Tegan Keele, U.S. blockchain program lead at KPMG U.S., says that her company is seeing interest from supermarkets that want to explore the idea of creating new loyalty programs, or update existing ones, that leverage blockchain-based tokenization to bring additional value to their customers, particularly younger Millennials and Gen Zers.

And Walmart Canada will reportedly soon begin using blockchain technology to track deliveries, verify transactions, and automate payments and reconciliation between the company and its third-party trucking companies.

Meanwhile, the tech industry will continue to hash out the challenges of blockchain interoperability, with the hope that different systems working together could one day have a dramatic impact on food safety.