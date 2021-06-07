Clean eating just got easier with Blendtopia’s new 100% organic, keto-certified frozen superfood smoothie line. Just like Blendtopia’s original lineup, the new, keto smoothie kits cut out the time-consuming tasks of measuring and prepping by providing nutrient-rich, plant-based ingredients that come frozen, perfectly portioned, and ready-to-blend. Powered by plants and fueled by superfoods, Blendtopia’s functional smoothie kits are made with the most nutrient-rich ingredients on the planet. No mess, no stress. Just add your favorite liquid, blend and enjoy. A 7-ounce Blendtopia keto smoothie kit retails for a suggested $6.49 while a 7-ounce original smoothie kit retails for a suggested $5.99.