Black-owned Blanket Pancakes & Syrup is dedicated to using clean, all-natural ingredients for its namesake products. According to Marquita Carter, the brand’s creator and founder: “Our family created Blanket to meet the eating habits necessary to lead a full, health-conscious lifestyle. We make it easy to mix up fluffy, flavorful pancakes for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert without any high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, eggs, bleached flour, preservatives or GMOs. We’re on a mission to make mixes with ingredients you can pronounce and trust available for all to enjoy.” Blanket’s convenient pancake and waffle mixes come in Buttermilk, Chocolate Chip, Honeybutter, Vegan and Sweet Potato varieties, with a Gluten-Free Buttermilk set to join the lineup soon, while the brand’s syrups are available in Original, Cinnamon and Vanilla Bean flavors. Suggested retail prices are $5.99 for a 16-ounce resealable bag of any of the mixes and $6.49 for a 12-ounce bottle of any of the syrups. Blanket is currently seeking investors via StartEngine to help the company build its infrastructure, expand its team and distribution channels, enhance its marketing efforts and continue to develop innovative products.