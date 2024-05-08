 Skip to main content
Sponsored Content

Black Creek® Extra Sharp 2 Year Yellow Cheddar Cheese

Black Creek Extra Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese, naturally aged for two years, has a complex flavor that is both rich and nutty.
Black_Creek_Extra_Sharp_Yellow_Cheddar_Cheese

This Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese carries on the Black Creek® brand’s tradition of taste. It is naturally aged for two years, imparting a pleasantly sharp and complex flavor that is both rich and nutty. Its firm texture is slightly crumbly and perfect for breaking into pieces over a crisp salad. Shred and use to top a baked potato, grate and melt over steamed vegetables and baked dishes, or serve with a slice of apple pie for a flavorful dessert – the possibilities are endless!

Other Popular Products

Black Creek® Extra Sharp 2 Year Yellow Cheddar Cheese

Black_Creek_Extra_Sharp_Yellow_Cheddar_Cheese

Patagonia Provisions Sardines

Patagonia Provisions Sardines Teaser

Jones Dairy Farm All Natural No Antibiotics Ever Pork and Chicken Meatballs

Jones Chicken and Pork Meatballs Teaser

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds