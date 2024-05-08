Black Creek® Extra Sharp 2 Year Yellow Cheddar Cheese

This Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese carries on the Black Creek® brand’s tradition of taste. It is naturally aged for two years, imparting a pleasantly sharp and complex flavor that is both rich and nutty. Its firm texture is slightly crumbly and perfect for breaking into pieces over a crisp salad. Shred and use to top a baked potato, grate and melt over steamed vegetables and baked dishes, or serve with a slice of apple pie for a flavorful dessert – the possibilities are endless!