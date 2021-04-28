BJ’s Shoppers Can Now Virtually Try on Eyewear

BJ’s Wholesale Club has launched a new online shopping experience for BJ’s Optical, which allows shoppers to purchase sunglasses and prescription eyewear on Optical.BJs.com. The move will no doubt build upon BJ's digitally enabled fourth-quarter sales growth of 168%.

The retailer's new online optical experience aims to be a one-stop shop for frames, single-vision eyewear, nonprescription and prescription sunglasses, and contact lenses. The enhanced experience also features virtual try-on technology to make it easier for shoppers to find their perfect pair from the comfort of their own homes.

“We know how busy our members are, which is why we’re making it easier for them to shop for eyewear with our new online optical experience,” said Chris DeSantis, SVP, GMM, sundries and services at BJ’s. “We’re committed to delivering outstanding service to our members, and our new BJ’s Optical experience is another example of how we’re bringing that commitment to life and helping members shop their way for everything they need.”

Value shoppers can choose from a wide variety of designer and name brands on Optical.BJs.com, including Armani Exchange, O’Neill and Vogue. Also included are high-quality frames from BJ’s exclusive brands Berkley Jensen and Club DeCode.

For added savings, BJ’s Optical’s Single Vision Complete Pair package starts at $99, which includes an impact-resistant polycarbonate single-vision lens at a $54 price point, paired with any $44.99 frame.

BJ’s is also catering to its online shoppers by recently introducing new features on its mobile app. The revamped app offers a refreshed homepage where members can reorder products, clip digital coupons, and shop using such digital services as same-day delivery; buy online, pick up in-club; and curbside pickup.

BJ’s reported its fourth-quarter sales, ending Jan. 30, last month. The retailer's same-store sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 15.9%, including digitally enabled sales growth of 168% and physical store comps of 13%.

Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.