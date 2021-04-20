BJ’s Wholesale Club Names CEO, Fills Other C-Level Roles

BJ’s Wholesale Club elevated CFO Bob Eddy to the role of president and CEO and revealed a series of other high-level executive moves on April 19, following the unexpected death of previous CEO Lee Delaney on April 10. Eddy joined BJ’s in 2007, became CFO in 2011 and added the title of chief administrative officer in 2018.

“Bob’s leadership, strategic vision and deep knowledge of the business have been pivotal in driving BJ’s Wholesale Club’s transformation and record growth across all key metrics,” said Chris Baldwin, BJ’s executive chairman. “We delivered industry-leading results this past year and made significant progress on each of our long-term strategic pillars under Lee’s leadership, and we’ll continue to honor his legacy. Looking ahead, the board and I are confident that Bob is the right person to lead the company and to drive profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

In addition to giving Eddy a vote of confidence, Baldwin revealed other key moves to help the operator of 221 stores continue to execute key strategic initiatives and drive growth. Other changes included: