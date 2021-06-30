BJ’s Extends Reach Across Eastern United States

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s newest club will open on July 2 in Seabrook, N.H. The retailer made mention of the Seabrook location back in May, when it reported its outlook for the rest of 2021, including plans to expand its presence on the East Coast.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in New Hampshire with the opening of our new club in Seabrook,” said JoAnn Hebert, club manager of the Seabrook BJ’s location. “Our team members have been working hard to prepare the club for opening, and we’re excited to welcome the Seabrook community and serve our members when our doors open.”

Located at 30 Perkins Avenue in Seabrook, the new club is the company’s 222nd location. The Seabrook club will feature a selection of fresh food and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, and more. BJ’s members can choose from a variety of shopping options like curbside pickup, pickup in-club, same-day delivery, delivery from BJs.com, and shopping in-club.

B.J.'s is the second food retailer to open a store on the New Hampshire coastline within a week of each other. Whole Foods Market opened its Portsmouth, N.H., location on June 25, approximately 25 minutes away from B.J.’s newest location.

To promote BJ's new store opening, the retailer is offering a limited-time Founding Member offer now through July 2 for local shoppers interested in joining the club. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $25, and get $75 in coupons. Additionally, local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $65, and get $75 in coupons. Additionally, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases.

To fill a number of positions, the Seabrook location is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus, along with on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Interested candidates can view open positions at careers.BJs.com.

Based in Westborough, Mass., BJ's Wholesale Club is an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the eastern United States. The company currently operates more than 220 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states, and is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The first national certified-organic grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and is No. 26 on The PG 100 list.