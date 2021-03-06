BJ’s Adds New Member to Board

Darryl Brown has been named to the board of directors at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., the retailer announced June 2.

With more than three decades of experience in the CPG and financial services industries, Brown most recently served as president, global corporate payments, Americas at American Express. His background includes various leadership positions at Kraft Foods Group and a board of directors role at Atradius Trade Credit Insurance and analytics company Datanomers.

Brown earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Lake Forest Graduate School of Business in Illinois and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Lincoln University.

“We’re pleased to add Darryl to our board and look forward to working with him,” said Christopher J. Baldwin, executive chairman at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “His deep experience in the consumer-packaged goods and financial services industries will be incredibly valuable as we continue to accelerate our transformation.”

Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates 221 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.