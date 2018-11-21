Press enter to search
BJ’s Expanding to Eastern MI

11/21/2018
BJ’s Expanding to Eastern MI Metro Detroit
Layout of the BJ's Wholesale Club format coming to eastern Michigan next year

BJ’s Wholesale Club is coming to eastern Michigan, with plans to open two new clubs with adjacent gas stations in Madison Heights and Taylor next year. The company is also actively searching for more sites in the metro Detroit area.

As well as providing about 300 new retail positions and supporting as many as 1,000 construction jobs, the new clubs will feature an extensive assortment of prepared foods and such services as click-and-collect and digital coupons.

“We’re thrilled to enter such a dynamic market and be a part of Michigan’s future,” noted BJ’s Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Baldwin. “BJ’s is known for helping hard-working families save money, and metro Detroit is a great fit for our clubs. Our expansion into this market is the result of our new, data-driven model for opening clubs, and we see significant potential in the region. We’re ready to serve eastern Michigan families and bring great career opportunities to the area.”

Further, through the company’s Feeding Communities program, both clubs will donate unsold produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and bakery items daily to reduce food waste and provide fresh food to local Feeding America member food banks. To date, the initiative has donated more than 56 million meals to families in BJ’s surrounding communities.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 216 clubs and 136 gas stations in 16 states.

