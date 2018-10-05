BJ's Builds New Click-and-Collect Service that Integrates Digital Coupons

BJ’s Wholesale Club has added a new click-and-collect option to its website along with the ability to add digital coupons to select online orders.

The new feature, Shop BJs.com – Pick Up in Club, allows members to make a purchase on BJs.com and pick up at any of the club chain’s 215 stores in as little as two hours. The service includes thousands of items.

Add-to-Card Coupons, previously only available to use in-store, can now be applied to the click-and-collect service and any orders placed on BJs.com. Members can select coupons at coupons.BJs.com to add digitally to their card, and the savings will automatically apply at checkout in-store or online.

Additionally, BJ’s website also has undergone a redesign to make it more personalized and easier to navigate and shop. The homepage now showcases featured products, top categories, personalized recommendations and seasonal solutions.

"We're excited to roll out these new benefits for our members," said Rafeh Masood, SVP, chief digital officer at the Westborough, Mass.-based club chain.

BJ’s new ecommerce innovations are part of BJ’s drive to build a true omnichannel platform for its customers, which began a year ago with Masood’s hiring. The new click-and-collect option appears to replace BJ’s Pick Up and Pay service, introduced two years ago, before Masood joined. The Add-to-Card coupons debuted last fall, and the new design for the website follows the retailer’s launch of a new desktop site during the same period.

Other ecommerce-focused innovations BJ’s has introduced in the past year include a new site for mobile platforms, optimized to help shoppers browse, research and save on their purchases, as well as dedicated sites for private label ecommerce.

BJ’s chief rivals both have been building out their ecommerce operations in the past year. Last fall, Costco Wholesale Corp. introduced both two- and same-day grocery delivery for its members. In February, Walmart-owned Sam’s Club added same-day delivery of groceries and everyday essentials through third-party delivery service Instacart in three markets, following earlier reports that it was expanding its ecommerce capabilities.