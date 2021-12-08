BJ’s Donates Another $1M for Local Food Banks

BJ’s Wholesale Club is continuing its fight against hunger with a $1 million donation from its charitable foundation to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The donation will be used to award grants to 50 Feeding America member food banks in the eastern United States to support child and family food assistance programs.

Chicago-based Feeding America estimates that 42 million people may experience food insecurity, including 13 million children, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Moreover, households with children are more likely to experience food insecurity.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation grant marks the fourth $1 million donation to Feeding America member food banks located in BJ’s footprint. Since 2011, BJ's has provided ongoing support to food banks through the BJ's Charitable Foundation and BJ's Feeding Communities program, helping local food banks expand their programs for children and families within their communities.

BJ’s Feeding Communities program is a food rescue partnership in which the company donates all unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its market area, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. To date, BJ’s has donated more than 120 million pounds of food, including meat, produce, dairy and bakery items, to Feeding America member food banks.

“BJ’s is committed to nourishing our communities by providing families with access to basic essentials, including fresh, nutritious food. We’re grateful for our longtime partnership with Feeding America as we work together to help provide meals to families in need,” said Bill Werner, executive director of BJ’s Charitable Foundation. “We’re proud to donate $1 million to Feeding America member food banks to help fight hunger in the local communities we serve.”

Based in Westborough, Mass., BJ's Wholesale Club is an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the eastern United States. The company, which currently operates more than 220 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states, is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.