Bixby & Co. Smoothie Bar Collection

Bixby & Co. -- billed as Maine’s only bean-to-bar chocolate factory -- has now provided the clean confection space with a 2020 Smoothie Bar Collection of coconut milk-based vegan white chocolate infused with spices, teas, plants and fruits. The line’s unique flavors are Matcha, Blueberry, Golden Milk (Turmeric), Raspberry Crunch, Coconut Nib Swirl and Dragon Fruit. Committed to fairness, sustainability, minimal environmental impact and community enhancement while making the cleanest confectionery products possible, Bixby uses no artificial flavors, colors or ingredients in its non-GMO, organic, gluten-free or vegan confections. The suggested retail price for each 2-ounce bar is $11.