To help reduce the amount of time that consumers spend on the dreaded task of washing dishes, Birds Eye , the largest frozen vegetable brand in the United States and part of Conagra Brands, has launched Sheet Pan Meals, a line of fast, hearty oven-roasted meals. Featuring premium Birds Eye vegetables and tender, lean proteins that are pre-cut and -seasoned, Birds Eye Sheet Pan Meals require no prep, are ready to serve in just 25 minutes and use just one pan. The frozen line comes in four varieties: Chicken with Balsamic Flavored Sweet Potatoes, also containing seasoned cauliflower and Brussels sprouts; Chicken with Rosemary Brown Butter Potatoes, also containing broccoli; Italian Sausage with Peppers, which, in addition to red and yellow bell peppers, contains seasoned roasted red potatoes and green beans; and Chicken with Garlic Parmesan Potatoes, also containing cauliflower and green beans. The varieties retail for a suggested $5.99 per 21-ounce bag.