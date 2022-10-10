Birdie & Louie. Fetching Supply on Demand.

The pet food aisle has been in the dog house with shoppers for quite a few months now. National supply has been irregular and shelves have been bare at times, which has resulted in consumers growling under their breath. It was a real issue. Until Birdie & Louie came to the rescue. We sniffed around and found a way to meet demand.

Now Birdie & Louie is sending truckloads of premium wet cat food and dog food to retailers across the country. The new line is built on a simple vision. Provide pet food that’s delicious and healthy.

Birdie & Louie cat food varieties are based on ocean-caught tuna as the first ingredient, and feature several gourmet options including tuna and olives, tuna and pineapple, tuna and papaya, and tuna and shrimp. Birdie & Louie dog food varieties feature whole proteins including chicken and veggies, chicken and turkey, chicken and rice, and chicken and salmon. Tasty, right? Plus every variety offers complete and balanced nutrition according to AAFCO standards.

Learn More About Our Cat & Dog Food Products

Call 334-541-4070, or email Matt Worthy, VP of Sales and Marketing, at [email protected].