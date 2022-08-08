Birdie & Louie Cat Food. Available Now.

Birdie & Louie provides premium wet cat food based on a simple promise—high quality ingredients for complete & balanced nutrition. Made with ocean-caught tuna and super foods, for flavor and texture that cats love! Plus, we’re an ecologically responsible brand with sustainable fishing practices.

Our Premium Products Include:

Tuna Tuesday Gourmet Cat Food Entrée Made with Premium Tuna

Seafood Sunday Gourmet Cat Food Entrée Made with Tuna & Shrimp

Tuna and Olives Gourmet Cat Food Entrée Made with Real Olives for a Catnip-Like Effect

Tuna and Papaya Gourmet Cat Food Entrée Made with Real Papaya to Help Prevent Hairballs

Tuna and Pineapple Gourmet Cat Food Entrée Made with Real Pineapple to Promote Healthy Digestion



Tuna Cats Crave, Balanced Nutrition They Need

It’s no secret that cats love tuna. The trick is finding a way to provide a healthy tuna treat while also serving them the vitamins and minerals they need. Our formulas are complete and balanced and meet AAFCO Feline Food Nutrient Profiles for all stages of life.

