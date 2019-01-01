Birch Benders Magic Syrups

Having launched better-for-you pancakes and waffles, Birch Benders has now come out with the perfect accompaniment: a first-to-market line of Paleo- and keto-friendly Magic Syrups sweetened with monk fruit. Available in three varieties — Classic Maple, Maple Bourbon and Mind Body Maple — the syrups contain only up to 15 calories, 0 grams of sugar and 1 gram of net carbs per serving, with the Mind Body Maple variety also offering grass-fed collagen and MCT oil, which, according to the brand, is a first for the syrup category. The line retails for a suggested price range of $7.99-$8.99 per 13-fluid-ounce bottle.