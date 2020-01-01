Birch Benders Cups

Pancake and waffle mix maker Birch Benders, a pioneer in the keto space, has introduced seven single-serve microwavable cups that are ready in one minute. The low-carbohydrate, no-added-sugar varieties are Maple Pancake, Chocolate Chip Pancake, Strawberry Shortcake Pancake, Double Chocolate Brownie, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Birthday Cake. All are made with clean, better-for-you ingredients, and prepared by just adding water. Arriving on retailers’ shelves in February, the under-2-ounce cups retail for a suggested $2.99 apiece.