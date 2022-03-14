Birch Benders Cookies

Sovos Brands-owned Birch Benders, the nation’s No. 1 pancake and waffle mix in the natural channel, has expanded its portfolio of reimagined better-for-you foods with a line of ready-to-eat, no-sugar-added, keto-friendly cookies. Packed with such wholesome ingredients as almond flour, the crispy oven-baked snack line comes in four varieties: Chocolate Chip, featuring notes of butter and vanilla, and a bittersweet dark-chocolate flavor; Double Chocolate Chip, offering a dark-chocolate profile with small chocolate chips and almond flecks; Snickerdoodle, providing notes of cinnamon and sugar; and Vanilla Shortbread, offering notes of buttery shortbread. None of the varieties contain added sugar and all contain fewer than 5 net carbohydrates per serving. A 4-ounce resealable pouch of any variety retails for a suggested $5.99.