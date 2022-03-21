Biodegradable All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes

Offering more wipes per package than leading brands.

RTS Retail All-Purpose Hard Surface Cleaning Wipes are biodegradable, super soft and are derived from all natural ingredients. Made from spunlace rayon, a non-woven material made from bamboo pulp. Spunlace rayon is softer and more absorbent than traditional cleaning wipes while being more sustainable for the environment.

Available in 90, 160 and 460 counts, they are conveniently packaged by the case and are in stock and ready to ship to you today.

White Label opportunities are available, with complimentary design services.

Free samples and white label inquiries please call:

RTS Companies Inc.

1.800.663.2803 ext. 2130