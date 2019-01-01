BigelowBenefits Teas New Flavors

Bigelow Tea has introduced three additional flavors in its expanding product line of BigelowBenefits teas: Benefits Stress Free (Rose and Mint Herbal Tea), Benefits Focus (Moringa and Black Tea) and Benefits Lean and Fit (Citrus and Oolong Tea). Like the other seven teas in the line, which promote such benefits as Sleep, Calm Stomach, Balance and Good Mood, the offerings are designed to support clean eating and a healthy lifestyle, offering everyday wellness solutions. The masterfully blended teas combine all-natural green, black and herbal teas with beneficial herbs, flowers and fruits, with each ingredient selected to provide specific natural good-for-you benefits that help support the tea drinker’s well-being. All 10 of the gluten-free, non-GMO teas come in 18-count boxes of individually wrapped tea bags retailing for a suggested $3.19 each.