Bigelow is harnessing the power of turmeric – which offers anti-inflammatory properties and aids digestion – in two new bagged tea varieties: Matcha Green Tea with Turmeric and Ginger Peach Turmeric Herbal Tea. The former is described as an earthy blend of matcha, green tea and turmeric, with a peppery finish, while the latter is said to be a blend of ginger and peach with a spicy kick. Each 18-count box of either variety retails for a suggested $3.19.