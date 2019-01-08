Big Benefits from Small Refrigeration IoT Projects

The internet of things (IoT) is now several years into the “hype cycle” of new technology, with initial enthusiasm followed by guarded suspicion. And due to that suspicion, many mainstream grocers have begun to tune out IoT. Sure, it’s nice to remotely monitor and control everything, but does it really make sense to install massive new sets of sensors, wireless networks and control systems?

The answer is yes and no. Yes, there are additional value and savings to be gained by doing more than just alarm monitoring, which most grocers are doing. And, no, you don't have to install new sensors, wireless networks or control systems.