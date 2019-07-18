Tapping the Potential of IoT in the Food Cold Chain

A digital transformation is currently underway in the food supply chain. By leveraging the internet of things (IoT) and connected technologies, business leaders are beginning to achieve much tighter integration among stakeholders along every step of food’s journey to consumers.

Historically, these efforts have been largely disconnected, with limited informa­tion exchanged at each point of transfer from one link in the supply chain to the next. Various types of recordkeeping have always been required, but methods were primarily manual and cumbersome. Now, with IoT-enabled connectivity capable of gathering real-time data virtually from farm to fork, a framework is available to help not only automate these tasks, but also to pass along real value for both businesses and consumers. Not simply technology for tech­nology’s sake, IoT can address some of the most challenging problems plaguing the food cold chain: food waste and food safety.

To begin to understand this potential, it helps to take a step back and consider what’s involved in bringing food to our tables. The process typically starts with production at a farm, proceeds to a processing plant, enters the transportation and logistics stream, arrives at a storage or distribution facility, and finally gets delivered to retailers. When you stop and think about the many opportunities for errors along these steps — such as time in transport, temperatures and humidity — it’s easy to see how quickly and easily food quality could be impacted.

We’re frequently reminded how problems in the food supply chain or preparation processes can potentially lead to food safety issues for consumers; these events are detrimental to both public health and the reputations of the companies providing the damaged food. But too often, the problem of food waste is overlooked and merely considered a natural consequence of the food supply chain. A fully connected and integrated cold chain has the potential to change that.

Mitigating the Cost of Food Waste

According to a recent study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 1.6 billion tons of food — the financial equivalent of $1.2 trillion — are wasted each year. The sum of this loss essentially reduces total global food production by one-third. It’s a staggering amount that demonstrates the true extent of the problem, which, if left unchecked, could reach costs of $1.5 trillion by 2030.

The study looked at the potential for loss at every stage of the food supply chain, including production, handling and storage, processing and packaging, distribution and retail, and consumption. With the exception of consumption, IoT connectivity holds the potential to help combat the food waste crisis at every stage of the food supply chain.