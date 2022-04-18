Beyond Meat Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. have teamed up to create Beyond Meat Jerky, the first product from the two companies’ joint venture, Planet Partnership LLC, which was formed last year. The on-the-go snack is marinated and slow-roasted to offer the savory experience of traditional beef jerky in three flavors: Original, Hot & Spicy, and Teriyaki. Beyond Meat Jerky contains 10 grams of protein per serving and no cholesterol, and is made with simple, plant-based ingredients such as peas and mung beans, all without GMOs, soy or gluten. Available in three pack sizes, Beyond Meat Jerky is also the plant-based brand’s first shelf-stable product, unlocking new channels of distribution beyond grocery stores. The suggested retail prices are $2 for a 1-ounce package, $5.29 for a 3-ounce package, and $14.99 for a 10-ounce package.