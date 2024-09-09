Betty Crocker “Wicked” Movie Color-Changing Baking Mixes

Ahead of the big-screen debut of hit Broadway musical “Wicked” this November, General Mills brand Betty Crocker is releasing two “Wicked”-themed treats. Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes feature the brand’s first-ever color-reveal baking mixes that change colors as home bakers stir in the ingredients, revealing whether they’ll create an Enchantingly Emerald offering like Elphaba or a Perfectly Pink baked good like Glinda, referencing the film’s iconic main characters. As well as the color-reveal items, six classic Betty Crocker products now provide Wickedly Better Together recipe combinations, with each brownie, cake and cookie mix, along with frosting, packaged in special movie tie-in boxes that combine two baking mixes to create one original treat. Each Betty Crocker “Wicked”-themed Mix-to-Reveal Kit retails for a suggested $5.98 per 9.2-ounce (Cookie Dough Pop Kit) or 11.4-ounce (Vanilla Cupcake Kit) box.