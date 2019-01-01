Betty Crocker Brittle Mixes

Press enter to search
These convenient mixes from iconic baking brand Betty Crocker provide everything needed to make brittle in three popular varieties -- Brownie (14.1 ounces), Peanut (8.6 ounces) and Chocolate Chip Cookie (14 ounces) -- so consumers can impress family and friends with homemade-style brittle, minus the hassle. Additionally, the General Mills brand has come up with a wealth of holiday gifting ideas in connection with the product line. The suggested retail price is two for $4.

 

