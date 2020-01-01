Amarlane Foods, a company dedicated to developing plant-based foods using only a few natural ingredients, has created Betterine, an alternative to butter and margarine that’s 100% free of dairy products, chemicals and additives, although it measures and behaves exactly like the products it seeks to replace. Containing no trans fats or lactose, the vegan, certified kosher (pareve) item is made from just four natural ingredients -- pure coconut oil, water, organic soy lecithin and arrowroot powder -- and has a neutral taste that can be used whenever butter or margarine are called for. Betterine comes in a 16-ounce 4-stick package retailing for a suggested $5.80, and an 8-ounce 2-stick package that goes for a suggested $2.99.