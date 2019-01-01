A better solution for bulk merchandising – 4eBin

4eBinTM from siffronTM is the provides an easy way of enlarging or adapting your product offering to meet the needs of your local market demands. Create destinations within your store where shoppers can engage fully with pick & mix of nuts, candies or cereals. Not only do bulk bins encourage greater interaction, they also give consumers more freedom to purchase the exact combination and quantity of the product they want.

4eBins allow product visibility, which stimulates impulse purchases. The 4eBin construction ensures first in / first out merchandising with an ergonomic pull handle that provides a consumer-friendly interaction. 4eBins are easy to install using a cross-bar system or your existing shelving, and are easy to clean thanks to their innovative design.

Find out more at www.siffron.com.