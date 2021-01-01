Better Than Milk Organic Beverage, from Panos Brands, is making its national debut just in time for March National Nutrition Month and April Earth Day. The creamy plant-based milk alternative is made with simple, high-quality clean ingredients and comes in environmentally conscious packaging. Made from spring water sourced 450 meters above sea level in the Lessini Mountains of northern Italy, and organic almonds, oats and rice grown in Italy on small farms, Better Than Milk is available in Unsweetened Almond Drink, Almond Drink, Unsweetened Oat Drink, Unsweetened Rice + Calcium Drink, and Rice Hazelnut Drink varieties, all of them USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and kosher parve. Additionally, the shelf-stable line is free from gluten, dairy, lactose, soy, sulfites, carrageenan and artificial flavors. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per 1-liter responsibly sourced aseptic recyclable carton with a plastic bio cap made of renewable sugarcane rather than petroleum.