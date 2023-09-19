Better With Buckwheat Crackers

Amid aggressive sales growth and expanded distribution in major national retailers, artisanal snack company Maine Crisp has rebranded as Better With Buckwheat, with the goal of introducing buckwheat-based innovations in additional snacking categories. The first of these, slated to arrive at retail in November, is a line of crackers made with the ancient seed in three popular flavors – Sea Salt, Everything, and Rosemary & Herb – all of which are naturally gluten- and grain-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO. To achieve a unique flavor profile for the crackers, the company blended tartary buckwheat with common buckwheat. Additionally, Better With Buckwheat’s packaging, designed in partnership with branding agency MoxieSozo, employs bright colors and a cheerful tone to share information on its better-for-you products. A 4.25-ounce box of any variety of the cracker line retails for a suggested $5.29. The original Maine Crisp product line will be housed under the Better With Buckwheat brand, retaining its artisanal character as well as the Maine Crisp name.